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SANTA BARBARA, CA. (Friday, May 15, 2026) – The Power of MOXI Brunch gathered supporters and guests to learn about curiosity in children and to raise funds to support the museum’s educational programs. The annual event, held April 28, raised $55,000 specifically for afterschool programs, free field-trip admissions for Title I schools, scholarships to week-long Summer Camps, and partnerships to expand community access.

Now in its seventh year, this year’s event was co-chaired by Jennifer Felder and Kristen Nesbit, who led a 14-member host committee (see below). More than 140 guests attended the Tuesday morning event, held on the museum’s second floor with tables interspersed among the interactive exhibits.

“It was wonderful to hear the joyful sounds of children at play from the nearby Toddler Tuesday weekly program throughout the event,” said Robin M. Gose, Ed.D., MOXI president and CEO. “Play and exploration here are foundational to learning, and we wanted to share stories of their impact with friends, donors, elected officials, and new friends.”

The Curiosity Effect Explored

The 90-minute program started with a stimulating interactive icebreaker in which pairs of guests were invited to build a tower in five minutes using only two index cards, scissors, and tape. “Did you have fun? Did it spur your curiosity?” asked Kaia-Joye Wesolowski, MOXI director of learning experiences, who led the exercise. “Or did you fail but learn something new?”

Zoe Liberman, Ph.D., an associate professor of psychology at UCSB, spoke about children’s innate curiosity and how adults can foster it. MOXI staff members described the impacts of the museum’s field trips and afterschool programs.

Gose presented a “teaser” of the museum’s newest addition, a new water table exhibit to be installed in 2027.

To close the program, Kirsten McLaughlin, Market Vice President for Cox Communications, shared her personal experiences as a MOXI founding donor and current Board Member. “As someone who grew up in Santa Barbara, I am grateful that we now have a space like MOXI for the community,” she said.

Public Officials in Attendance

Public officials attending included Santa Barbara County Supervisor Roy Lee, Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse, Santa Barbara City Council Member Eric Friedman, and Goleta City Council Member Luz Reyes-Martín.

Also at the event were representatives from the offices of U.S. Congressman Salud Carbajal, California State Senate President Pro Tempore Monique Limón, California Assembly Member Gregg Hart, and Santa Barbara County Supervisor Laura Capps.

Sponsors and Committee Members

MOXI extends its appreciation to the Power of MOXI event sponsors, including Power Partners Marcia and John Mike Cohen, and the Zegar Family Fund; Spark Sponsors Jennifer Felder and Ryan McMurray, Angie and Christian McGrath, and the Hutton Parker Foundation; and Friends of MOXI Jamie and Art Cervantes, Malou Foundation/Rob and Heather Hambleton, Smooch Repovich Rosenberg and Gary Rosenberg, and Looky Lou.

In addition to co-chairs Felder and Nesbit, the event host committee included Amanda Casas, Jamie Cervantes, Taylor Dinch, Bethany Harkrider, Gray Malin, Cáitrín McKiernan, Laura Menke, Marisa Parker, Alex Perry, Holly Radom, Jeff Richardson, Erin Sanchez, Meg Scattarella, and Kaitlyn Trabucco.

About MOXI

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation®, is dedicated to igniting learning through interactive experiences in science and creativity. Located in the heart of Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone at 125 State Street, the museum is LEED-certified Gold and serves curious minds of all ages through its hands-on exhibits and education programs. MOXI is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization generously supported by its daily guests, members, facility rentals, and donations from individuals, foundations, and corporate partners. For more information, visit http://www.moxi.org.