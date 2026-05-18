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May 18, 2026 – Solvang, CA – Santa Barbara County nonprofit, Santa Ynez Valley Pride (http://www.SYVPride.org), is planning for their fifth annual Pride celebration, an energetic line-up of events spanning May 23 through June 30, 2026, all taking place in the region’s various wine country towns.

“We’re gearing up for SYV Pride’s fifth annual landmark event, the SYV Pride Parade and Festival, taking place this year on June 13 in Solvang. This year’s theme, ‘Pride in Action,’ is all about choosing visibility, kindness, and courage every single day. At SYV Pride, Pride in Action isn’t just a theme; it’s what we do. From community events, Youth Connect, and scholarship opportunities, we are committed to creating spaces where Pride lives year-round,” said Lauren Lastra, President of Santa Ynez Valley Pride.

Formed in 2022, SYV Pride’s mission is to create a safe, supportive and empowering home for the local LGBTQ+ community in the Santa Ynez Valley through the education and celebration of LGBTQ+ culture. In June 2022, SYV Pride organized and successfully completed its inaugural Pride celebration held in varied locations throughout the Santa Ynez Valley.

SYV Pride’s five weeks of 2026 Pride events kick off Saturday, May 23, with a Pride Rosé Release and associated Block Party organized by Future Perfect Wine and the businesses of Los Olivos’ East Side. The event will include a set by DJ Feel Good, food and wine for purchase, and proceeds from sales of Future Perfect’s PRIDE Rosé will be donated to SYV Pride. The Future Perfect fun continues on Monday, June 1, with a disco-themed Pride event at the Future Perfect Wine tasting room in Los Olivos.

Beginning Tuesday, June 2, and continuing each Tuesday in June, the legendary Maverick Saloon in the town of Santa Ynez will host “Gayraoke Nights.” Each week’s session will carry a different theme, with a “Drag Extravaganza” finale on June 30.

Friday, June 5, brings two different SYV Pride events. Guests are invited to join SYV Pride as the group travels down to Los Angeles for LA Dodgers Pride Night at Dodger Stadium, with ticket pricing for the special, sporty evening to include transportation to / from Buellton or Santa Barbara, and the Dodgers Pride package. A limited number of tickets for this event are available on SYV Pride’s website, at https://www.syvpride.org/event-details/dodgers-pride-night. The same date, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, Brave & Maiden Estate, in Santa Ynez, will be kicking off their “After Hours at the Estate” series with a sunset Pride celebration. The evening serves as the release of their 2025 Pride Rosé and includes seasonal hors d’oeuvres by Les Fêtes and music by DJ Darla Bea. A portion of the evening’s proceeds will benefit the Pacific Pride Foundation and SYV Pride.

SYV Pride month also includes wellness offerings in the form of SYV Pride Yoga sessions on Saturday, June 6, and Saturday, June 27, at Indah Gallery in Santa Ynez. Either or both sessions have a suggested donation of $25.00 per person, with all proceeds going to SYV Pride. Space is limited and advance registration is required; more details are provided here.

On Thursday, June 11, Stolpman Fresh Garage hosts “All the Colors of the Rainbow,” a wine event in Los Olivos featuring Stolpman’s Crunchy Roastie bottling, proceeds from sales of which will be donated to SYV Pride for all purchases made during the entire month of June.

A new event during this year’s SYV Pride month is “Pride Prom through the Ages,” a 21+ dance being held at The Tavern at Zaca Creek, in Buellton, on Friday, June 12.

The month’s main attraction arrives on Saturday, June 13, as the SYV Pride Parade (11:00 AM) will roll through downtown Solvang with floats, music, and more, ending with a family-centric Pride Festival at 12:00 PM in the center of town, in and around Solvang Park (corner of Mission Drive and First Street). Festival attendees should expect a kid-friendly afternoon complete with a rock climbing wall; face painting; vendor booths; a beer and wine garden; food trucks; and live Music by Bonnie & Co.

Near the end of the SYV Pride 2026 event line-up is “Love Wins – Bubbles Flow,” a Saturday, June 20, event at Strange Family Tasting Room in Los Olivos. A portion of proceeds from the event will also benefit SYV Pride.

The June 2026 SYV Pride celebrations are open to the public with ticketed and non-ticketed events. Updates will be announced on the SYV Pride website (http://www.SYVPride.org), and Instagram and Facebook feeds: @SYV.Pride and facebook.com/SYVPride. Proceeds, in part or in whole, and donations from all events will benefit SYV Pride.

SYV Pride wishes to thank sponsors and supporters including: LumiCup®, Two Wolves Estate Vineyard, Ramsey Asphalt Construction, Lefty’s Coffee Co., Farmacy Santa Ynez, City of Buellton, Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden, Buellton Mayor David Silva, Allan Hancock College, Sutter Health, Shoemaker Family Gift, Montecito Bank & Trust, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, and Visit the Santa Ynez Valley. Additional sponsors may be announced over the next number of weeks.

About SYV Pride

The SYV Pride foundation is the first registered 501(c)3 nonprofit in the Santa Ynez Valley that is dedicated to supporting and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. To achieve our mission, we create the annual SYV Pride Parade & Festival; collaborate with local partners; organize, sponsor, and support other community events; and bring together the financial resources of individuals, families, and businesses. We also offer scholarships to local Santa Ynez Valley High School seniors who have shown leadership in supporting the LGTBQ+ community and are proud to participate in the annual scholarship awardee night. In addition, we support other LGBTQ+ non-profits that align with our mission. Learn more about SYV Pride’s Board here: http://www.SYVPride.org/who-we-are.