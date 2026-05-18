I am endorsing Melinda Greene for Clerk-Recorder-Assessor (CRA) and Registrar of Voters (Elections). I was employed with Santa Barbara County CRA and Elections for over 20 years, during which I received two commendations from the Board of Supervisors for my work and service in the Assessor’s Office. It is a large department with critical services that are often overlooked or taken for granted. There is much attention on elections these days, but property tax administration and the services provided by the Clerk-Recorder are also very critical to the health of the county and its community.

During my time employed with the county, I worked many years with Melinda. She is driven, passionate about her work, dedicated, and is physically present in the workplace on a regular basis. She is very competent and I have seen her have a hand in almost every aspect of the department in some capacity.

In addition to overseeing the Clerk-Recorder division, Melinda has been involved for years with Elections. She is very hands on with any assignment, is always hustling, and willing to do the smallest task to ensure successful outcomes. In Elections, I remember her helping with training, technology, troubleshooting, hosting observer tours, and more.

Melinda is very competent and tenacious and I have no doubt, should she win election to department head or not, she will continue to be an effective, accountable leader taxpayers can feel confident giving their support to.