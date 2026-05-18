As a community member in the Washington School District, I am very concerned about the latest redistricting proposals by the Board of Education.

My understanding is that through this redistricting, class sizes will be increased and staff will be decreased. And that not only will staff be reduced but the Assistant Principal will not be replaced.

These issues directly affect the safety of students and the workload concerns for all teachers and staff. Both of these issues threaten the individualized attention that is paramount for student learning.

Resources and the lack of transparency being used for these late classroom size and staff adjustments also increases distrust and disrupts academic progress. Artificial freezing, the capping of enrollment, and closing the Emerging Multilingual Learners (EML) program also ignores our community trends and the achievements of Washington as a Distinguished School.

I am urgently asking the board to evaluate and look to alternatives for these fiscal moves that are not prioritizing the students and our teachers and staff.