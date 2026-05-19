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SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 18, 2026

The City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department is continuing paving improvements along the Anacapa Street corridor, from Micheltorena Street to Cota Street, as part of a long-planned effort to restore and enhance roadway conditions. Additional paving work includes the 00 blocks of Anapamu Street and the 100 block of East De La Guerra Street. Construction is being completed in phases, with some nighttime work scheduled to help maintain access where feasible. The majority of paving activities are currently underway and are anticipated to be completed by Friday, May 29.

This paving project follows earlier trenching completed along this corridor, as part of Southern California Edison’s Downtown Reliability Project, initiated in 2016. With that work now complete, the City is utilizing Measure C funds to restore and improve the driving surface along this important downtown corridor. The project also includes targeted safety improvements at key intersections, including Figueroa Street and Anapamu Street.

“After years of underground utility work in this area, we’re pleased to complete the final step of restoring the roadway for the community,” said Adam Hendel, Public Works Operations Manager. “These improvements will provide a smoother, safer driving surface while maintaining access to downtown businesses.”

All construction will be completed well in advance of the Summer Solstice Celebration and Fiesta events. Businesses in the area will remain open and accessible throughout construction.

For more information, visit Streets Operations and Maintenance (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Streets).