Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Friendship Center is proud to announce it has been awarded an $82,500 grant from Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara to support transportation services for older adults living with dementia throughout South Santa Barbara County.

The funding will allow Friendship Center to hire a full-time transportation coordinator and a part-time driver to provide safe, reliable transportation for members attending the Center’s daytime care program in Montecito.

Transportation is a critical component of Friendship Center’s mission to provide compassionate, affordable daytime care for adults living with dementia-related conditions while offering much-needed respite and support for family caregivers. Each weekday, members participate in enriching activities including music and art, puzzles, beach walks, therapy dog visits, memory games, and social engagement in a safe and supportive environment.

Until January 2025, a local transportation service helped many members travel to and from the Center. When that service ended, many seniors became isolated at home, leaving caregivers with the difficult responsibility of arranging transportation or providing around-the-clock care themselves.

“This grant is truly transformative for the families we serve,” said Kathryn Westland, Friendship Center Executive Director. “We are beyond appreciative of the generosity of Women’s Fund for awarding us with this grant. Now more of our members will be able to safely access the care they deserve.”

The new transportation initiative will support approximately 125 low-income seniors, helping them maintain access to enriching, person-centered activities and compassionate, individualized care.

Founded in 1976, Friendship Center is an adult day care program specializing in dementia care. The organization serves older adults and their caregivers through innovative daytime care, therapeutic activities, caregiver support, and compassionate community connection.

This year celebrates Friendship Center’s 50th year of community care! Visit https://friendshipcentersb.org/50-years/ for more information about this milestone year and the services offered.