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Goleta Valley Library Children’s Librarian Kaeley Christensen and Supervising Librarian Kim Crail at Goleta Valley Library Express | Credit: Courtesy

Marcos Martines, City of Goleta Spanish Engagement Specialist, at Goleta Valley Library Express | Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, May 19, 2026 – Celebrate summer with our Read-A-Palooza Summer Reading Program at the Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Libraries! Starting June 1st and spanning nine weeks through July 31, the program encourages patrons of all ages to strengthen their reading habits this summer. Learn more about the Summer Reading Program and prepare for your visit to Goleta Valley Library (GVL) Express (6500 Hollister Avenue, Suite 105) by watching this video from our friendly library staff. Also be sure to attend the GVL Express Summer Reading Kick-Off event on Saturday, June 6th from 11:00 am to 2:00 p.m. on the field behind the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue). This free family-friendly event will feature live entertainment, lawn games, and a chance to get your all-access VIP pass to Read-A-Palooza to track your reading all summer long.

“This year, the goal is to create lifelong readers by encouraging a daily habit of reading,” said Children’s Librarian Kaeley Christensen. “The program celebrates consistency as a key to literacy success, and readers of all ages and abilities have the opportunity to participate in the same way.”

To participate in the Summer Reading Program, simply log your reading a minimum of four days per week to earn fun weekly prizes and entries into our grand prize drawings. Complete a variety of activities at home and around town to earn even more entries into the drawings. All you need to get started is to pick up your paper reading log at any of our libraries or register online through the free Beanstack app or at goletavalleylibrary.beanstack.com.

Along with a reading log this year, library staff have curated an activity list encouraging our patrons to engage with books in fun ways as well as get involved with their community by attending library programs, visiting local parks, and attending special events. Save the date for these upcoming all-age programs:

Goleta Valley Library (GVL) Express

Mahni’s Reptile Show on Wednesday, June 24 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Goleta Community Center

Tie Dye Craft on Thursday, July 2 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. on the Goleta Community Center front lawn

Science Heroes Show on Tuesday, July 7 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Goleta Community Center

Hula Show on Saturday, July 18 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Goleta Community Center

Buellton Library

Mahni’s Reptile Show on Tuesday, June 9 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Ukulele Jim Concert on Saturday, June 20 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Nathalia Music Concert on Saturday, July 18 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Solvang Library

Movie Matinees every Thursday in June and July from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Mahni’s Reptile Show on Friday, June 5 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and Saturday, July 11 from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Cartooning Class on Saturday, June 27 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 18 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

We could not run this program without the generous support of our volunteers and community sponsors, including the Friends of Goleta Valley Library, Friends of the Buellton Library, Friends of the Library of the Santa Ynez Valley, Ice in Paradise, Rori’s Artisanal Creamery, Kona Ice, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, and so many more!

Check out our Summer Reading Program webpage at goletavalleylibrary.org/summer for more details and program information. We look forward to giving you a summer filled with chill vibes, fun programs, and fabulous reads at our Read-A-Palooza this year!

Please see the complete list of sponsors below:

Albertson’s, Birkholm’s Bakery & Café, Blenders in the Grass, Bob’s Well Bread, The Book Loft, Brick Barn Wine Estate, California Nature Art Museum, Coffee House by Chomp, Community Clay Works, The Creation Station Fabric & Quilt Shop, Deckers Brands, Drover’s Doughnuts, Enjoy Bagels & Sweets, Friends of the Buellton Library, Friends of Goleta Valley Library, Friends of the Library of the Santa Ynez Valley, Goleta Valley Athletic Club, Habit Burger & Grill, The Home Connection, Ice in Paradise, Industrial Eats, Ingeborg’s Danish Chocolates, Jersey Mike’s, Kaena Wine Co., Kona Ice, Lefty’s Coffee, Los Olivos, MOXI, the Wolf Museum of Exploration & Innovation, Mystic Merchant, Na Na Thai, New Frontiers Natural Marketplace, Olsen’s Danish Village Bakery, Rori’s Artisanal Creamery, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History & Sea Center, Santa Barbara Zoo, Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum & Parks-Janeway Carriage House, Solvang Bakery, Solvang Ultimate Escape Rooms, South Coast Deli, South Coast Montessori, South Coast Railroad Museum, Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, Subway (#5776), Valley Hardware and Garden Center, Woodstock’s Pizza, and Yogurtland.