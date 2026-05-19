I have known Kyle Slattery for many years. We met when he first joined the Montecito Trails Foundation (MTF) board as treasurer. He has served brilliantly in that capacity for almost two decades.

Kyle has willingly given his time and expertise to help MTF grow from a small trails maintenance group into the esteemed nonprofit it is today. As MTF treasurer, Kyle helped guide MTF through the Montecito debris flow, which devastated our front country trails. Today MTF is a respected, financially sound foundation, thanks in part to Kyle’s leadership, integrity, and commitment. Over these years I have watched him grow from a bright young hiker into a dedicated public servant and family man.

It is with pleasure that I endorse my friend and trails colleague Kyle Slattery for Santa Barbara County Auditor-Controller. He has both the skill and temperament to excel in this position.