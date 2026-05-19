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Left: Annual Memorial Day Ceremony. Middle: Rear Admiral John Weigold (USN, ret.) Right: The Condor Squadron | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA, May 18, 2026 – The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation (PCVF) and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1649 will honor those who gave the greatest sacrifice for their country at their annual Memorial Day ceremony. This free event is open to the public and will take place on Monday, May 25, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. sharp at the Santa Barbara Cemetery, located at 901 Channel Drive.

The open-air ceremony, held near the main flagpole with ample seating, features a robust lineup of presentations and performances. Attendees will experience the UCSB ROTC Color Guard, the Gold Coast Pipe & Drum Band, David Gonzales and the Santa Barbara Choral Society, and The Prime Time Band. The ceremony concludes with a spectacular flyover by The Condor Squadron.

This year’s keynote speaker is Rear Admiral John Weigold (USN, ret.). A 1984 graduate of the United States Naval Academy, RADM Weigold’s distinguished 33-year career included commanding seven Reserve units and serving as the Deputy Commander for both the U.S. SEVENTH Fleet in Japan and the U.S. Pacific Fleet. A recipient of the Defense Superior Service Medal and four Legions of Merit, he retired in 2017 and now resides in Santa Barbara, where he serves as a faculty member and lecturer at Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs.

“Memorial Day stands as a timeless tribute to honor those who sacrificed everything for our nation,” said VFW Lifetime Member and PCVF co-founder Lt. John Blankenship (USN, former). “We invite the community to join us as we pay homage to their courage, reflect on their service, and renew our commitment to upholding the values they fought to defend.”

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early for the 11:00 a.m. start. Please note that there is no handicap parking available at the site, and dogs are not permitted.

For more information, please visit https://www.pcvf.org/memorial-day-ceremony or contact media@pcvf.org .

About Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation