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VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled between 12:01 and 6:01 a.m. Pacific Time, May 20, from the northern portion of the installation.

This routine launch, designated GT 256, was scheduled years ago, and is not in response to world events.

The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system, according to AFGSC.

For questions regarding the launch window or Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB) range operations, contact SLD 30 Public Affairs at 805-606-3595 or sld30.pa.workflow@us.af.mil.

For queries regarding the ICBM test launch mission and missile, contact AFGSC Public Affairs at 318-456-1305 or afgsc.paworkflow@us.af.mil.