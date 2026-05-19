In the Independent’s endorsement for Governor you cite Xavier Becerra’s weak leadership role in the COVID crisis, leaving that to Dr. Anthony Fauci, as a reason for questioning Becerra’s executive abilities. Possibly I’ve overlooked Becerra’s expertise in infectious diseases, but what I did not miss is his leadership in allowing the most qualified person available to take the lead. That seems to be the most reassuring example of his executive abilities. I know who I’m trusting with my vote — Xavier Becerra.

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