I read the recent article outlining your endorsements for the 2026 election. Unfortunately, I’ve already mailed my ballot. I do recall that I voted for none of your recommendations. (Steyer for governor? OMG).

Through the national grassroots work of Braver Angels (braverangels.org) I’ve learned to listen and read outside of my petty little party preferences. I’d like to invite everyone to Oceanhills Church at 1002 Anacapa at Carrillo on Saturday, May 23 at noon to see a demonstration of the group’s work. Finding common ground on immigration will be a highlight.