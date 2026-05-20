Fresh off a CIF-SS Division 5 Championship the Bishop Diego boys’ volleyball team turned the page impressively to sweep Edison of Fresno in the CIF Division 3 State Tournament.

Damien Krautmann and John Michael Flint proved unstoppable once more with 31 combined kills as Bishop Diego overcame a determined effort from the visiting Tigers to claim a 25-21, 25-24, 25-18 victory on Tuesday night at the Brickhouse.

“Having an athletic team like ours it’s always nice to look across the net and go OK. I think we’re going to win the vertical battle and the slam dunk contest maybe, but they are a really scrappy team,” said Bishop Diego coach Dillan Bennett. “It’s always hard coming off a CIF Southern Section Championship and then having to recharge for the state playoffs.”

Krautmann and Flint led Bishop Diego offensively with 16 and 15 kills, respectively. Flint added three blocks and two service aces, while Krautmann contributed two blocks and closed the match with a service ace, marking the third consecutive postseason match in which he scored the winning point from the service line.

Setter Luke Walters directed the offense with 36 assists and made a significant impact defensively with four blocks, including consecutive solo blocks during a key second-set rally.

Bishop Diego Setter Luke Walters delivers the spike. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Edison remained competitive throughout the opening two sets behind the play of Anthony Gossett and a disciplined defensive effort that featured effective soft blocking and strong floor coverage.

In the first set, the Tigers erased much of a four-point deficit before Bishop Diego regained control late behind improved passing and net play. Tyler Roberts and Kingston Bustos combined for a critical block, while Krautmann and Flint delivered late kills to close the set.

The second set remained tight throughout, with Flint breaking a 19-19 tie using back-to-back float-serve aces. Krautmann later sealed the set with a kill off the block after Edison briefly rallied to extend play.

Bishop Diego’s physical attack ultimately took control in the third set as the Cardinals’ front line wore down Edison’s defense. Krautmann punctuated the program’s first state tournament victory with a final service ace.

The Cardinals now prepare for just their second road match of the postseason at Central East of Fresno on Wednesday.

“We have a tough match ahead of us,” Bennett said. “We’ve got to give everybody all the respect we can because it’s the state playoffs.”