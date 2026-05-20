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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

The ARTS District of Santa Barbara is proud to collaborate with the Children’s Creative Project on its signature fundraiser, I Madonnari, the nationally renowned Italian Street Painting Festival returning to the Old Mission Santa Barbara, May 23–25, 2026.

This year, the ARTS District is honored to partner with local artist Matt Rodriguez to bring the spirit of I Madonnari into our beautiful downtown neighborhood in support of both the festival and the Children’s Creative Project, which provides arts education programs to schools throughout the county. The Children’s Creative Project reaches more than 50,000 children annually across 100 schools throughout Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. Visit http://www.ccp.sbceo.org to learn more.

The ARTS District’s mission is to support Santa Barbara arts and economy by promoting public awareness of the neighborhood as a vibrant art, cultural and creative district through special events, community outreach, and collaborative marketing efforts.

Visit http://www.artsdistrictsb.org!

ABOUT THE ARTIST: Matt Rodriguez

A central coast native, Matt Rodriguez’s abstract imagery and playful style are an engaging mix of refined eccentricity and counterculture street art. Artistically inclined since childhood, Rodriguez draws from a multifaceted background in media arts, working as a graphic designer and professional potter for over 10 years before becoming known for the childlike wonder and Picasso-esque iconicism of his paintings. His work explores themes of home, play, memory, and human connection through expressive color, layered symbolism, and spontaneous mark-making. Rodriguez’s murals and paintings can be found throughout Santa Barbara and beyond, inviting viewers into a world that feels both nostalgic and alive.

“I paint for those who appreciate color, who play boldly, live in the moment, and look past the surface. I paint to satisfy my never-ending desire to cover the canvas.” — Matt Rodriguez