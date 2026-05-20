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CARPINTERIA, Calif. — Carpinteria High School has earned the prestigious Career Choices Silver Medal, continuing its recognition as one of the nation’s leading schools in preparing students for success in college, careers, and life. The award, presented by Academic Innovations, honors schools that demonstrate strong, sustained outcomes in college and career readiness through high-quality implementation of student-centered planning programs.

This latest recognition reflects Carpinteria High School’s continued commitment to refining and strengthening its Career Choices program ensuring every student has the opportunity to graduate with a clear, actionable plan for the future. Silver Medal recipients are recognized not only for implementation, but for measurable growth in student engagement, program alignment, and postsecondary planning outcomes.

At Carpinteria High, the Career Choices curriculum and My10yearPlan.com® is fully embedded into the freshman experience, setting the foundation for long-term planning early in each student’s high school journey. Through the program, students create personalized 10-year plans that connect their interests, strengths, and academic choices to future goals, helping them better understand both the “why” and the “how” behind their education.

“All of our freshmen take this course, and that consistency makes a big difference,” said Kevin Dolan, Career Choices teacher at Carpinteria High School. “Students begin to see how their decisions today impact their opportunities tomorrow. Whether they’re planning for college, the trades, or another path, they leave with more clarity and a stronger sense of direction.”

A key strength of Carpinteria’s program is its integration across the broader school experience. Counselors actively use students’ 10-year plans to guide individualized conversations around course selection and postsecondary options, while teachers reinforce planning concepts through real-world applications such as financial literacy and career exploration. This cohesive approach ensures that planning is not confined to a single classroom, but becomes part of the school’s culture.

“We’ve seen students become much more intentional,” said Jeremiah Sobenes, assistant principal. “They’re asking better questions, thinking more critically about their goals, and taking ownership of their path. That shift is what makes this work so meaningful.”

Carpinteria High School also continues to expand opportunities for students to gain early college experience. Many students earn dual enrollment credit through Santa Barbara City College, giving them a head start on their postsecondary journey while building confidence in their ability to succeed in a college environment.

In addition, the school’s partnership with AHA! (Attitude, Harmony, and Achievement) strengthens the program’s impact by supporting students’ social-emotional development. Through this collaboration, students build essential life skills such as communication, conflict resolution, and self-awareness that complements their academic and career planning.

“Carpinteria High School exemplifies what it means to create a comprehensive, student-centered approach to college and career readiness,” said Mindy Bingham, CEO of Academic Innovations and author of the Career Choices curriculum. “Their students are not only building plans they’re building confidence, resilience, and a clear sense of purpose.”

The Career Choices Silver Medal underscores Carpinteria High School’s ongoing commitment to continuous improvement, equity, and student success. By embedding life and career planning into every stage of the high school experience, the school is ensuring that all students graduate prepared not just academically, but with the vision and tools to navigate their future.

As Carpinteria High celebrates this recognition, it stands as a model for how schools can create lasting impact through intentional design, strong partnerships, and a shared commitment to helping every student succeed beyond graduation.