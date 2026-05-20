Perhaps a shift in thinking is called for among the apparent majority of Americans who oppose so much our current president and administration stand for. Nothing we do or say seems to have a personal impact on President Trump and his followers. The situation only gets worse and so does our sense of integrity and well-being.

Telling the president he is absolutely wrong attacks his ideas but not necessarily the person. Saying he is unintelligent or declining mentally is more insulting but we still don’t feel any better. Finally, claiming Donald Trump is a “psychiatric case” is more shaming, and may be true, but to what purpose? We are still left feeling unheard and unfulfilled.

So what different strategy is called for? Perhaps if we all said “President Trump, everyone feels sorry for you” it would be more compassionate in a Christian sense (at least a start). Why not begin to show the man some real caring — even if it’s a stretch? At the same time it might be more humiliating and upsetting for President Trump to hear. At least if more people say it, Donald Trump may begin to feel more socially isolated and the current power balance might begin to shift.

Perhaps I live in a “butter yellow” world but at least it’s worth a try. Nothing else has worked!