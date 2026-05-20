Like many others, I have been following the normally mundane election for the County Clerk, Recorder, Assessor. Historically, this elected position has garnered very little attention.

Like so many others, I was shocked to hear that the current incumbent, Joe Holland, has not been in the office for months — yes months! There are department employees who have never met or spoken to Joe. Also, troubling is the fact that Joe is already receiving a retirement check in addition to his full-time county salary. A loophole in the state law allows for elected individuals to file for retirement and then get reelected.

While remote working and double-dipping may be allowed for an elected individual, it is behavior that I believe the general public should find intolerable. The adage “Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should” is applicable here.

As a former deputy Public Health director and former Chief of Emergency Management at the County of Santa Barbara, I had many opportunities to work with Melinda Greene, both during normal county business and rapidly unfolding emergencies. With the revelations regarding the current incumbent becoming public, I believe it’s time to stand with an individual such as Melinda who has a distinguished career at the county and is widely admired for her dedication, honesty, and commitment to the people of this county.

I ask my fellow citizens to join me in voting for true leadership with Melinda Greene.