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Jane Petersen | Credit: Courtesy

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – After a competitive nationwide search, the Board of Supervisors today announced the selection of Jana Petersen as the next County Executive Officer (CEO) for the County of Santa Barbara. A contract with Petersen is scheduled for approval at the Board of Supervisors meeting on June 9, 2026. If approved, Petersen will assume the role on August 20, 2026.

Petersen currently serves as County Administrator for Boulder County, Colorado, a role she has held since January 2020. Boulder County has a population of 330,000 and includes 10 incorporated towns and cities, as well as a large unincorporated area composed of rural, mountainous, and plains communities.

Petersen’s career at Boulder County began in 1996 as a public information officer. Starting in 1999, she spent six years with the City of Boulder in executive roles, including assistant city manager. She returned to Boulder County as the commissioners’ deputy in 2005, was later promoted to Administrative Services Director, and in 2020 was appointed the county’s first County Administrator following a reorganization by the Board of County Commissioners.

During Petersen’s tenure as County Administrator, Boulder County reshaped services to be more accessible and virtual in the aftermath of the COVID‑19 pandemic. Under her leadership, the county team supported victims of the devastating Marshall Wildfire and wind event, earning praise from state and federal officials for the speed and effectiveness of recovery efforts. County staff also completed several critical infrastructure projects.

Petersen holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Nebraska and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Colorado Denver.

County of Santa Barbara Board Chair Bob Nelson shared his confidence in Petersen, “The Board is very pleased with the selection of Ms. Petersen as our new CEO. She is a seasoned leader who has ably led her organization through many of the same challenges and opportunities that we have faced in recent years and will continue to face in the future. She is an excellent fit for our County and I’m confident that she will maintain and contribute to our County government’s reputation for innovation, service excellence, and fiscal accountability.”

“It is an honor to be chosen by the Board of Supervisors. The County of Santa Barbara’s mission of ‘One County, One Future’ energizes my public service spirit. I am passionate about demonstrating the value of local government to the community, and I look forward to continuing to enhance the initiatives and priorities of the Board,” said Petersen.

Santa Barbara’s County Executive Officer serves as the primary advisor to the Board of Supervisors on matters related to the efficient and effective administration of county government. The position oversees operating and capital budget planning, ensures alignment with approved county policies and long‑range plans, and manages county functions and operations not assigned to elected or appointed officers.

Petersen will succeed Mona Miyasato, who will retire this summer after nearly 13 years in the position. Miyasato will continue serving as CEO until Petersen assumes her duties.

“County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato has led Santa Barbara County through some of the most challenging and defining moments in our County’s history with exceptional integrity, vision, and resolve. From natural disasters and the pandemic to long-term fiscal recovery and organizational modernization, her leadership has strengthened every corner of County government. Mona’s steady guidance, commitment to transparency, and deep dedication to public service have left a lasting impact on this organization and the residents we serve. On behalf of the Board of Supervisors, I want to thank her for her extraordinary leadership and the strong foundation‑ she leaves for the future of Santa Barbara County,” said Chair Nelson.

The County of Santa Barbara provides a wide range of essential public services to support the health, safety, and well-being of its residents, including public safety, health and human services, infrastructure, and environmental stewardship. Governed by an elected five-member Board of Supervisors, the County delivers these services through 22 departments and more than 4,700 employees dedicated to serving the community.