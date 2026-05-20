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SANTA YNEZ, CA. May 19, 2026—Debbie Jenae has received Honorable Mention from the 2026 Eric Hoffer Book Awards in self-help for her latest release 101 Ways to Wow! Our World. The Eric Hoffer Book Award honors freethinking writers and independent books of exceptional merit and is one of the premier international independent book awards. This year’s event involved over 2,500 books. Here are some excerpts from the judges comments:

“A daily inspirational guide and self-help resource to shift mindsets from hopelessness to mental empowerment…

Insightful from the start…

Based on a desire to advocate for positivity, the author used her background as a survivor of abuse and a court-appointed child advocate to write with credibility and documentation.”

— The Eric Hoffer Award

2026 Winners: https://www.hofferaward.com/Eric-Hoffer-Award-winners.html

Hoffer judges remarks (excerpts shown above) published on the US Review of Books (award sponsor): https://theusreview.com/USRhoffer.html#self-help

Amazon book link: https://www.amazon.com/101-Ways-Wow-Our-World/dp/0988987937

101 Ways to Wow! Our World is a book of positive actions with 80+ resources to move beyond the fear and negativity to the joy, love, and abundance that is our birthright. We’ve all heard the cry: there’s too much violence, criticism, and cynicism. What can anyone do? According to Debbie Jenae, there’s always something we can do, at least 101 things! More than a list, she provides insight and resources to shift ideas into action for positive results. Jenae honors the personal and societal challenges we face, while providing a fresh perspective and the motivation to “shift negative patterns into positive vibes” for a more fulfilling life and a better world. It’s a heart-hugging, wildly optimistic reminder of our power to affect change and the value we bring to the planet.

101 Ways to Wow! Our World is an updated and expanded 12th Anniversary Edition of Be An Inspiration! (Inspired 101, 2013)

Debbie Jenae is an award-winning author, inspirational speaker, and founder of Inspired 101. Her fascination with human behavior and potential began with the study of handwriting analysis for character and personality. She is Master Certified in Graphoanalysis, recipient of the Graphoanalyst of the Year award, and has published more than 300 articles on the subject. She was also a governor’s award nominee for her years of outstanding service as a court-appointed child advocate. Her perspective draws insight from studies that include acupressure, animal symbology, energy medicine, and women’s ancient history and influence. From child abuse victim to analyst, author, advocate, speaker, activist, artist, editor, and producer, Debbie is dedicated to increasing understanding, empowering others, and inspiring positive action.

Book Details

Release date: September 1, 2025

ISBN: 978-0-9889879-5-1 (hard cover) $32.99

ISBN: 978-0-9889879-3-7 (soft cover) $21.99

ISBN: 978-0-9889879-4-4 (e-book)

264 pages, 5.83 x 8.27 (A5), Full color

Available everywhere books are sold.

Visit Inspired101.com or DebbieJenae.com for more including an award-winning book trailer!