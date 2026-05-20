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SANTA BARBARA, CA. (Tuesday, May 19, 2026) – MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, presents an action-packed evening inspired by popular video game franchises at the annual Family Party, “Game On,” held Saturday, May 30, from 5 to 8 p.m.

This after-hours event features hands-on, themed activities led by MOXI staff and community partners that connect the skills used in video games with physics, observation, creativity, and the natural world. Food, drinks, and adult beverages will be for sale (preorder information below), and a nonstop DJ-led dance party will take place on the rooftop. Costumes are encouraged.

“MOXI’s Family Party is a crowd favorite for all ages. It’s our big bash and one of the few times the public can enjoy the museum in the evening,” said Tommy Blanchard, MOXI’s public programs manager. “This year, we’re taking inspiration from some of the most popular franchises to transform all three floors of the museum into the worlds of fan-favorite video games, reimagined for real-world engagement. You’ll be able to design your own trading card or mine block, race mini go-karts on our rainbow track, and much more.”

Preorder Tickets and Meals

Tickets to MOXI’s Family Party are $35 per adult (13+) and $30 for kids ages 2 to 12. MOXI Member prices are $20 for adults (13+) and $15 for children ages 2 to 12.

Discounted meals for adults and kids are also for sale online in advance through May 29. Meals will be available at the event at a higher rate. Gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options are available, and each meal comes with a non-alcoholic beverage.

For tickets and to pre-purchase meals, visit moxi.org/calendar/family-party-game-on/ .

Hands-On “Game On” Activities

Many of the museum’s exhibits will be adapted to relate to recognizable video game universes; one focused on block-building and mining, another inhabited by battling pocket monsters, and one with high-speed racing and a familiar overall-wearing, mustachioed hero.

Among the many themed activities are an immersive blacklight walk through a retro digital world and gem block-making in the Innovation Workshop. The Speed Track becomes a high-speed, rainbow racecourse for make-them-yourself mini go-karts. Kids can design pocket creatures and trading cards, make personalized crowns and pixel art pieces, and “try to catch ‘em all” in a scavenger hunt.

DJ Spencer leads a rooftop dance party throughout the event, and free photos from a 360-degree photobooth are available.

Costumes are encouraged and could be a favorite trainer, avatar, or legendary video game character. Guests are asked to leave toy weaponry or pickaxes at home.

Community Partners Add Themed Experiences

Several community organizations will be at the event offering experiences related to video games.

The Ventura Gem & Mineral Society will present geological samples and ores that are used in popular mining games. The Santa Barbara Audubon Society explores how pocket monster gaming skills can be applied to real-life birdwatching, and Metro Entertainment will organize pocket monster card trading and games. The Gaucho Game Lab from UCSB will be facilitating video games developed by their own researchers for guests to try.

Family Party Sponsors include Validation Ale, Events by Rincon, and Gavin Roy Presents.

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