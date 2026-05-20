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LOMPOC, CA, May 20, 2026 – The Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division is pleased to announce that enrollment is open for this year’s Summer Drop-In camp for children ages 6 to 12.

The camp will be held June 15 through August 7 from 12:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 West Walnut Avenue. The weekly fee per child is $35, with a sibling discount of $5 for households with multiple children.

As part of this year’s Drop-In camp, lunch will also be provided for camp participants through a partnership with the Lompoc Unified School District. Meals will be available for the duration of the camp.

Pre-registration is required and can be done in person at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., during regular business hours or by email at recreation@ci.lompoc.ca.us. Registration forms must be completed and can be found online at http://www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation.

The Lompoc Recreation Division

The City of Lompoc Recreation Division has grown significantly since it was started in 1945, as the community realized the importance of recreation to quality of life. The mission of the Lompoc Recreation Division is to provide for a better quality of life by promoting positive social behavior, interaction with others, self-discovery and positive self-esteem through the development, implementation, and coordination of a wide variety of recreation and leisure services. Lompoc Recreation provides varied programs and services for youth, teens, and adults of all ages. The division also offers several venues for hosting public and private events, including the state-of-the-art Lompoc Aquatic Center. For a full list of programs and services, visit us online at http://www.cityoflompoc.com/parks_rec.