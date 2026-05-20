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SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 20, 2026

On May 14, 2026, seven members of the Santa Barbara Police Department were awarded the H. Thomas Guerry Award for Superior Performance. The award is named in honor of Santa Barbara Police Officer H. Thomas Guerry, who was killed in the line of duty in 1970. Each year, the Santa Barbara Citizens’ Council on Crime recognizes outstanding law enforcement professionals throughout Santa Barbara County in his memory.

This year’s recipients of the H. Thomas Guerry Award for Superior Performance include Officer Diefenthaler, Officer Rohrs, former Officer Rocio Alvarez, Detective Sergeants Cipres and Ragsdale, Detective Amezquita, and Detective Ford.

Detective Sergeant Cipres, Detective Sergeant Ragsdale, Detective Amezquita, Detective Ford – H. Thomas Guerry Award for Superior Performance



On May 22, 2025, Sergeant Rick Cipres, Sergeant Ethan Ragsdale, Detective Bryce Ford, and Detective Saul Amezquita demonstrated exceptional courage, restraint, and professionalism during the apprehension of an armed and dangerous suspect who posed an immediate and serious threat to the community.

Following a shooting investigation on Santa Barbara’s Eastside, detectives identified a suspect believed to be responsible for the incident, as well as multiple associated violent felony offenses. Through coordinated planning, the team located the suspect in a parked vehicle in the Santa Barbara area and initiated a high-risk stop. Sergeant Cipres and Detective Ford approached the passenger side, where the suspect was seated, while Sergeant Ragsdale and Detective Amezquita addressed the driver. All team members clearly identified themselves as police officers and issued loud, clear commands. The suspect was initially compliant with his hands raised. As Sergeant Cipres opened the passenger door to remove the suspect, the situation escalated abruptly.

The suspect suddenly yelled, asking for the officers to harm him, and dropped his hands to his waistband where a loaded firearm was later located. Sergeant Cipres decisively grabbed the suspect’s wrist and pinned his hands against his body, preventing access to the firearm. As the struggle continued, Detective Ford maintained close coverage and assisted in controlling the suspect’s upper body, providing critical support that helped maintain control during the most dangerous moments of the encounter.

Hearing the urgent warnings and observing the struggle, Sergeant Ragsdale immediately disengaged from the driver and entered the vehicle to assist. Sergeant Ragsdale secured the suspect’s free hand and attempted verbal de-escalation while maintaining control. As Sergeant Ragsdale lifted the suspect’s shirt, he observed a concealed Glock handgun in his waistband, announced the presence of the firearm, and removed it from his person.

Simultaneously, Detective Amezquita ensured the driver was safely removed from the vehicle and secured, preventing interference and mitigating further threats as the passenger-side struggle unfolded. This coordinated action allowed the arrest team to focus entirely on the armed suspect without distraction or compromise to officer safety.

Through the collective courage, coordination, and restraint of Sergeant Cipres, Sergeant Ragsdale, Detective Ford, and Detective Amezquita, the suspect was successfully handcuffed and removed from the vehicle without injury to officers, suspects, or bystanders.

The actions of Sergeant Cipres, Sergeant Ragsdale, Detective Ford, and Detective Amezquita during this incident reflect exceptional performance. Each member of the apprehension team performed a critical role under rapidly evolving, life-threatening conditions involving an armed suspect in a confined space within a populated area. Rather than immediately resorting to deadly force, the team demonstrated remarkable restraint, discipline, and bravery by physically engaging and controlling the suspect, placing themselves at great personal risk to prevent further violence and loss of life. Their teamwork, decisiveness, and reverence for life underscore their dedication to public safety and selfless service.



Co-Response Officer Diefenthaler, Co-Response Officer Rohrs, former Co-Response Officer Rocio Alvarez – H. Thomas Guerry Award for Superior Performance



The Co-Response Unit is a specialized team that pairs sworn police officers with Behavioral Wellness clinicians to respond to individuals experiencing mental health and behavioral health crises. The unit provides an alternative response focused on de-escalation, stabilization, and ongoing follow up, supporting both field personnel and community members during high need situations.

The unit was recognized for their handling of multiple complex incidents involving individuals experiencing significant mental health and medical crises.

In one incident, the Co-Response Unit worked closely with an elderly community member experiencing significant emotional distress and declining wellbeing following the loss of her spouse. The team conducted multiple wellness checks and follow up contacts as the individual’s condition evolved, during which they learned she had discontinued critical medications prescribed to prevent serious medical complications. Although she believed the medication was no longer necessary, the Co-Response Unit identified the significant medical risks and coordinated transport to the hospital for further evaluation and care. Medical personnel determined underlying conditions that required treatment and could have become life threatening if left unaddressed. Following care, the individual expressed gratitude for the intervention and support during a vulnerable period.

In another incident, the Co-Response Unit responded to an individual experiencing a significant mental health crisis who was showing signs of severe confusion and distress. Using patience, communication, and de-escalation techniques, the team was able to establish rapport and assess his condition. Based on their observations at the scene and information provided by family members, officers learned the individual’s behavior had become increasingly concerning in recent months. They also observed conditions within the residence that further indicated the individual was experiencing a significant decline and required urgent medical evaluation. The team coordinated transport to the hospital for continued care and assessment, ensuring the individual received appropriate medical attention. Hospital staff later discovered the individual was suffering from a serious underlying medical condition that could have become life-threatening. Following treatment, the family expressed gratitude for the professionalism, care, and support provided by the officers and clinicians during the incident.

During 2025, the Co-Response Team conducted 577 proactive mental health follow-up contacts with members of the community’s most vulnerable populations. In addition, the Co-Response Team responded to 85 calls for service involving individuals in active mental health crisis, while also handling 262 additional calls for service unrelated to mental health, further demonstrating the unit’s versatility and value to the department.

The dedication, teamwork, and commitment demonstrated by Officers Diefenthaler, Rohrs, and former Officer Rocio Alvarez, along with Behavioral Wellness Clinicians Rosa Cepeda and Michelle Howell who serve alongside them, reflect the highest standards of public service and bring great credit to the Santa Barbara Police Department and the law enforcement profession.