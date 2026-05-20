The Arlington Theatre Hosts an Opening Night VIP Experience for ‘STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU’ on the Arlington Courtyard Patio

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Santa Barbara, California ¾ May 19, 2026 – The Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, CA will host a special VIP event on Friday, May 22nd on the Arlington Courtyard Patio for the opening night of STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU. The MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Patio Party / VIP Experience will take place from 5:30pm to 7:30pm with a special meet & greet and photo op featuring guests ‘from far far away’. Guests attending the VIP Experience can also participate in Star Wars-themed trivia and will receive a goody bag, a medium popcorn, and have access to specialty cocktails. Winners of the trivia game will be awarded prizes such as Metropolitan Theatre complimentary movie passes. Admission to the VIP Experience is $20* (+ service fee if purchasing the pass on the Metropolitan Theatres website or mobile app).

What: The MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Patio Party / VIP Experience – on the Arlington Theatre Courtyard – $20* (+$1.79 booking fee if purchased online/mobile app)

*A Movie ticket is not included with the VIP Experience but can be purchased separately.

When: Friday, May 22, 2026

Where: The Arlington Theatre Courtyard Patio

1317 State Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Time: VIP Experience: 5:30pm – 7:30pm

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU movie showtimes for Friday, May 22nd are 11am, 2:05pm, 5:10pm and 8:15pm.

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU opens Friday, May 22nd at the Arlington Theatre, Metro 4 Theatre and Camino Real Cinemas in Goleta, CA. Tickets for the movie can be purchased on the Metropolitan Theatres website and mobile app. The special event characters will also visit with guests in the main lobby of the Arlington from 5:30pm to 7:30pm for no additional cost.

About Metropolitan Theatres Corporation

Metropolitan Theatres, a fourth-generation family-owned theatre circuit launched in 1923, provides a premium movie-going experience with a growing number of plush luxury recliner auditoriums and expanded food and beverage offerings. Metropolitan currently operates a diverse collection of historic properties and state-of-the-art multiplexes among its 10 theatres and 52 screens in California and Colorado. For more information on Metropolitan Theatres, visit http://www.MetroTheatres.com.