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Santa Barbara, May 20, 2026

Opera Santa Barbara has announced that they have appointed Grayson Allred as Director of Production effective July 2026. The Director of Production is a senior executive position responsible for the planning, execution, and management of all production elements for Opera Santa Barbara’s mainstage season and ancillary performances. Grayson was selected through a national search that began in January 2026. He succeeds Helena Kuukka, who has held that position since 2022.

Grayson Allred comes to Santa Barbara from Abilene, Texas, where has been the Director of Operations & Programming at the historic Paramount Theatre for four years, following seven years as Technical Director. He has broad leadership experience in all aspects of theatrical production, and has overseen hundreds of concerts, theater shows, film showings, and community events.

“Grayson impressed me in every step of the interview process, from his cover letter to his two on-site visits earlier this spring”, said Artistic and General Director Kostis Protopapas. “The team and I have had extremely high expectations from this search, and everyone unanimously recognized that Grayson has the right temperament, intellect, and work ethic to fit right in and hit the ground running.”

Grayson attended Abilene Christian University, where he majored in Biology and minored in Theatre. He later earned his M.S. in Biology from Angelo State University. He is a veteran of the Texas Army National Guard, where he served as an Intelligence Analyst.

“I was drawn to Opera Santa Barbara because of its combination of artistic ambition and a clear commitment to excellence on stage’, said Grayson. ‘I look forward to building on that foundation by supporting the company’s continued growth through strong production leadership, and contributing to a team that brings meaningful art and culture to the community.’

Earlier this year OSB announced that Helena Kuukka, who has served as OSB’s Director of Production and Resident Lighting Designer since 2022, will leave her position in order to dedicate more time to her home life in San Francisco and her work as a freelance lighting designer. “As I step away from my position at OSB, I do so with the highest level of confidence in my successor, Grayson Allred”, said Kuukka. “He has impressed us all with warm personality, insightful questions and careful consideration of the company as a whole. He will be a huge asset to Team OSB.”

Grayson and his wife, Anila, a physical therapist, have been married for seven years and are relocating to California with their two-year-old son, Amir, and their six pets.

Opera Santa Barbara’s 2026-27 season will include Rigoletto, The Barber of Seville, and the California premiere of Riders of the Purple Sage. All performances will be at the Lobero Theatre.