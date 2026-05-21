I am writing to express my strong support for the re-election of Judge Thomas Adams to the Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Having practiced law in Santa Barbara County for more than 40 years, I have appeared before many judges throughout my career and have had the opportunity to observe firsthand the qualities that distinguish an exceptional judicial officer from a merely adequate one. Judge Adams is among the finest judges with whom I have appeared.

The work of a Superior Court judge requires far more than intelligence and knowledge of the law. It requires patience, integrity, temperament, fairness, diligence, and the ability to treat every person who comes before the court with dignity and respect. Judge Adams consistently demonstrates each of these qualities.

In my experience appearing before Judge Adams, he has always been thoroughly prepared, attentive to the facts and the law, and committed to ensuring that all parties receive a full and fair hearing. Lawyers and litigants alike know that when they appear in his courtroom, they will be treated professionally and respectfully, and that decisions will be based on the law and the evidence — not emotion, politics, or personal bias.

Judge Adams possesses the judicial temperament our community should expect from its judges. He listens carefully, maintains control of the proceedings with professionalism and courtesy, and issues thoughtful and well-reasoned rulings. He understands both the seriousness of the court’s responsibilities and the profound effect judicial decisions have on the lives of individuals and families.

Over the years, Santa Barbara County has been fortunate to have many dedicated judges, and Judge Adams continues that tradition of excellence. His experience, fairness, and commitment to justice make him exceptionally well qualified to continue serving our community on the Superior Court bench.

I respectfully encourage the voters of Santa Barbara County to support the re-election of Judge Thomas Adams.