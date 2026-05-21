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Santa Barbara County, Calif. (May 21, 2026) — Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) is seeking sponsors for its 2nd Annual Summer Celebration to support cost-free agricultural education and local farming. The Summer Celebration will be on Sunday, August 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Vega Vineyard & Farm in Buellton.

Guests will enjoy a fresh, farm-to-table brunch crafted by Vega, featuring produce grown on-site and throughout northern Santa Barbara County. Guests will learn how SEEAG’s programs connect students and communities to the sources of their food. Money raised during a live auction will support SEEAG’s cost-free programming in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, including new projects launching in the next school year.

At the Celebration, SEEAG will honor individuals and organizations making an impact in agriculture and agricultural education.

SEEAG’s programs, including Ventura and Santa Barbara County Farm Days, reach more than 15,000 students and community members annually. Its Farm-to-Food Lab is for third graders and includes a field trip to a working farm. STEM Career Pathways in Ag gives high schoolers the opportunity to learn about careers in agronomy through classroom labs and field trips. Its Youth Wellness Initiative is designed to educate and empower students and their families to embrace healthy lifestyles by understanding the connection between agriculture, nutrition, healthy eating habits and wellness.

Summer Celebration sponsors already include the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation, Al & Petra Lowe, Dottie Lyons, AgWest Farm Credit, and TriCal. Attendees can also purchase a $50 Flower Bar ticket to create their own fresh-cut floral bouquet. In addition to sponsorships, auction items are also needed. More sponsorship information is available at https://www.seeag.org/summer-celebration.

About SEEAG

Founded in 2008, Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that aims to help young students understand the origins of their food by bridging the gap between agriculture and consumption through its agricultural education programming. SEEAG’s “The Farm Lab” program teaches schoolchildren about the origins of their food and the importance of local farmland by providing schools with classroom agricultural education and free field trips to farms. Through this and other SEEAG programs, over 100,000 elementary school students in Central and Southern California have increased their understanding of the food journey. For more information, visit http://www.seeag.org or email seeag.education@seeag.org.