Thank you, S.B. Independent, for endorsing Tom Steyer for governor! I made the decision to vote for Steyer after meeting him in person last month. Steyer’s depth of understanding of the issues facing our state and the commonsense proposals in his platform were hugely impressive.

As California feels the increasing wrath of the Trump administration, we need Steyer’s fortitude and commitment to fight authoritarian schemes to punish our state for disloyalty to the White House. As Californians pay nearly double the national average for our electricity, Steyer is willing to take on the monopoly utilities to fight for our families. The fact that these utilities have amassed an enormous war chest to defeat Steyer is reason enough to support him!

Steyer has earned the respect and endorsement of labor unions, housing activists, major environmental groups, and our State Assemblymembers Gregg Hart and Steve Bennett. Steyer is the best candidate to protect California citizens from powerful corporate interests that put profit over people and planet.

Please vote, and please join me in voting for Tom Steyer!