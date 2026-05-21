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VANDENBERG SFB, Calif. — The Vandenberg Space Force Base (SFB) Fire Department will conduct a series of small, controlled burns for training purposes between June 1 and June 30. The goal of these burns is to train newly assigned firefighters and dozer operators in combating wildland fires. Prescribed burns typically burn less intensely than wildfires.

These training burns will occur near the intersection of Watt Road and 13th Street on North VSFB (see maps). Approximately 5-10 acres of grassland and coastal sage scrub will be burned each day over multiple days. No more than 30 acres will be burned in total. The burns will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 6 p.m. on permissive burn days. Once the optimal burn days have been selected, additional public notification will be provided the day before or morning of the burn.

Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) staff have reviewed the Smoke Management Plans for these burns and provided conditions to minimize smoke impacts. The burns will be conducted when the meteorological conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers.

These burns are planned and coordinated by Santa Barbara County APCD, San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura County APCD, and California Air Resources Board to minimize air quality impacts. The burns depend on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable to smoke dispersion. If the conditions are not as desired, the burns will be rescheduled.

Due to changing weather conditions, it is difficult to predict which areas of the county, if any, may be most affected by smoke from the burns. If you see or smell smoke, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and remain indoors as much as possible. These precautions are especially important for children, seniors, pregnant women, and those with heart or lung conditions. If you are sensitive to smoke, consider temporarily relocating and closing all doors and windows. Smoke can cause coughing, wheezing, difficulty breathing, chest tightness or pain, nausea, and unusual fatigue or lightheadedness. Please use caution while driving near prescribed fire operations.

For more information regarding the county’s air quality, visit http://www.OurAir.org.

To view prescribed burns throughout the state, visit the Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System (PFIRS) website: https://ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/