Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 21, 2026

The 2026 Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics Southern California will make its way through South Santa Barbara County on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, bringing together local law enforcement agencies in support of Special Olympics athletes through the symbolic carrying of the Torch Run Flame of Hope.

Since its creation in 1981, the Law Enforcement Torch Run has been the largest public awareness and fundraising initiative for Special Olympics Southern California. Throughout the year, more than 3,000 law enforcement officers across the region take part in the Torch Run to bring communities together in support of their local Special Olympics Athletes.

This year’s South Santa Barbara County Torch Run will include participation from the following agencies:

California State Parks Department

California Highway Patrol

University of California Santa Barbara Police Department

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

Santa Barbara Police Department

Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office

Santa Barbara County Probation Office

Santa Barbara Airport Patrol

Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol

The Santa Barbara Police Department is proud to host this year’s Torch Run ceremony and support Special Olympics alongside our partner agencies throughout South Santa Barbara County. The community is invited to join us on the steps of the Santa Barbara Police Department on June 2, 2026, at 1:15 PM, where Torch Run participants will arrive as part of their route. The ceremony will include remarks from Special Olympics representatives and Police Chief Kelly Gordon.

Law Enforcement Torch Run Ceremony

Tuesday, June 2, 2026

1:15 p.m. to 1:35 p.m.

Santa Barbara Police Department (215 E Figueroa St.)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

The Santa Barbara Police Department remains a proud supporter of Special Olympics and the Law Enforcement Torch Run and is committed to uplifting athletes through year-round community partnership and engagement.

Chief of Police Kelly Gordon further highlights the department’s commitment in the following statement:

“The Law Enforcement Torch Run is one of the greatest honors of our profession. Each year, carrying the Flame of Hope reminds us why we serve. Supporting Special Olympics athletes as we run beside them is a privilege, and their determination inspires our entire department. We are proud to help carry this torch and the message of inclusion it represents.”

The community is invited to attend the Law Enforcement Torch Run Ceremony and show support for Special Olympics Southern California as the Torch Run passes through South Santa Barbara County.