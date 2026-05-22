California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Announces More Than 1.5 million Vote-by-Mail Ballots Already Returned

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sacramento, Calif. – California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D.is now posting ballot return statistics on its website for the June 2, 2026, Primary Election.

As of this morning, more than 1.5 million vote-by-mail ballots have been returned by California voters. “This early participation shows California voters are engaged and taking advantage of expanded voting options.” said Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. “If you haven’t already voted, make sure to vote by the deadline. Complete it, seal it, sign it, return it, and track it.”

Visit the June 2, 2026, Primary Election webpage to view returns as a PDF or Excel document.

This data is based on what is reported through the statewide voter registration database, VoteCal, by county elections officials.

This report only includes return statistics. It does not include information about election results, which will begin to be posted after 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Election Day.

Tips for Voters

Make a plan to vote. Decide how you will return your ballot. No matter which method you choose, you can find tools to cast your ballot at vote.ca.gov.

Decide how you will return your ballot. No matter which method you choose, you can find tools to cast your ballot at vote.ca.gov. Sign your ballot return envelope . Your county elections office will compare that signature with the signature in your voter file before they count your ballot.

. Your county elections office will compare that signature with the signature in your voter file before they count your ballot. Find out where to drop off your ballot. A complete list of drop box locations can be found on the Secretary of State’s Early Voting and Vote-by-Mail Ballot Drop-off Locations webpage at caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov.

A complete list of drop box locations can be found on the Secretary of State’s Early Voting and Vote-by-Mail Ballot Drop-off Locations webpage at caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov. Use the official Voter Information Guide. Visit voterguide.sos.ca.gov for information about statewide candidates, when and where to cast your ballot, and your rights as a California voter.

Visit voterguide.sos.ca.gov for information about statewide candidates, when and where to cast your ballot, and your rights as a California voter. Not sure if you are registered to vote? Check your voter status online at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov. If you missed the May 18, 2026, deadline to register to vote, or need to update your voter registration, you can use the Same Day Voter Registration process to cast a ballot; visit your county elections office or any vote center or polling place in your county of residence to register and vote in the June 2, 2026, Primary Election.

Check your voter status online at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov. If you missed the May 18, 2026, deadline to register to vote, or need to update your voter registration, you can use the Same Day Voter Registration process to cast a ballot; visit your county elections office or any vote center or polling place in your county of residence to register and vote in the June 2, 2026, Primary Election. Want to track your ballot? Sign up at wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov to receive automatic updates on the status of your vote-by-mail ballot by text message (SMS), email, or voice call.

Voting Options

There are many options for voters to return their voted ballot. Voters can:

1. Drop off their ballot at a secure designated drop box, polling location, vote center, or county elections office.

2. Return their ballot in-person. County elections officials offer early voting at their office, and many counties offer early voting at additional locations before Election Day.

3. By mail: To be counted, a mailed ballot must be postmarked on or before Election Day (June 2, 2026) and received by June 9, 2026. If you mail your ballot, we recommend that you mail it early. In some locations, mail may not be postmarked by the United States Postal Service until the following day, and some postal locations do not transport mail on the date it is postmarked. If you do mail your ballot, it is recommended that you obtain a manual postmark from a postal employee inside your local United States Post Office and that you mail the ballot in advance of Election Day, June 2, 2026.

Upcoming California key dates and deadlines for the June 2, 2026, Primary Election can be found at https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/primary-election-june-2-2026/key-dates-and-deadlines.

A full California Complete June 2, 2026, Primary Election Calendar is available at https://elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/statewide-elections/2026-primary/primary-election-calendar.pdf.