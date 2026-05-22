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CARPINTERIA, Calif., May 22, 2026- The City of Carpinteria is launching a community outreach effort to gather resident feedback on City services, infrastructure, and future priorities.

This week, residents will receive a mailer with information about the City’s financial outlook, ongoing challenges, and opportunities to provide input as the City plans for the future. The outreach effort includes community meetings, a public survey, and additional ways for residents to share feedback directly with City staff and elected officials.

“We’re committed to being responsible with taxpayer dollars while also continuing to provide the services, programs, and quality of life that make Carpinteria such a special place to live,” said City Manager Michael Ramirez. “As we look ahead, we want to hear directly from residents about their priorities, and we encourage everyone to be part of the conversation.”

The City Council is exploring a variety of options to help address future funding needs and maintain essential services and infrastructure. No decisions have been made, and resident feedback will help guide future discussions.

Upcoming Community Meetings

The upcoming town hall meetings will provide residents with an opportunity to better understand the City’s financial situation, learn more about current and future needs, and ask questions in an open forum with City staff and officials.

Town Hall Meeting

Thursday, June 4 | 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Council Chambers

5775 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria

In person only

State of the City Meeting

Monday, August 31 | 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Veterans Hall

941 Walnut Ave., Carpinteria

Attend in person or via Zoom

Residents are encouraged to submit questions in advance and provide feedback by completing the community survey at carpinteriaca.gov/communityinput or by emailing communityinput@carpinteriaca.gov.