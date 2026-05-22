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SANTA BARBARA, CA—May 22, 2026 —Cottage Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Laurie Siegel to its Board of Directors. Siegel is President of LAS Advisory Services and brings extensive experience in executive leadership and governance.

At LAS Advisory Services, Siegel advises leaders on aligning teams, organizations and cultures in support of strategic and operational goals.

Ms. Siegel serves on the boards of Factset and CECO Environmental and chairs the Human Resource and Compensation Committees for both. She is the Vice-Chair of Direct Relief, where she also serves as Compensation Committee Chair.

Previously, Ms. Siegel was Chief Human Resource Officer of Tyco International, joining the leadership team responsible for restoring the company’s reputation, financial strength and governance practices.

Earlier in her career, she held senior leadership positions at Honeywell and worked as a management consultant.

Ms. Siegel has received numerous honors including being named a Top 100 Director by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), one of the Most Influential Directors by Women’s Inc., and a Fellow of the National Academy of Human Resources.

She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, a master’s in city planning awarded jointly from the Harvard Kennedy School and the Harvard School of Design, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan.

Members of the Cottage Health Board of Directors serve without compensation, guiding the not-for- profit organization in its mission to provide superior health care and improve the health of the communities it serves, grounded in a commitment to excellence, integrity, and compassion.

For more information about Cottage Health, visit cottagehealth.org.

About Cottage Health | CottageHealth.org

Cottage Health is a not-for-profit health system providing advanced medical care on California’s Central Coast. In the past year, its hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley cared for 20,833 inpatient admissions, 93,281 emergency department visits and 1,971 newborn deliveries. With morethan 700 physicians, including specialists typically found only at university medical centers, Cottage offers expert, comprehensive care. As a teaching institution, it trains physicians through residency programs in medical, surgical, pediatric and radiology specialties. Cottage Health is home to the Central Coast’s only Level I adult and Level II pediatric trauma center and an advanced comprehensive stroke center. Its specialty services include Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, the Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute, Cottage Heart & Vascular Center and Cottage Center for Orthopedics. Beyond its hospitals, Cottage expands care through primary and specialty clinics, urgent care centers and 24/7 provider access via Cottage Virtual Care.