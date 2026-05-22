Hello, I have read the Independent’s multiple endorsements of Tom Steyer, and I want to know if the Independent has been paid by Tom Steyer’s campaign to endorse him.

He has been known to pay influencers and outlets for undisclosed endorsements, and it is massively important for me to know whether or not he paid the Independent for his endorsement.

Thank you for your response.

—Dylan Caldwell, Goleta

Dear Dylan Caldwell,

In answer to your question about whether the Independent has been paid by Steyer’s campaign, the answer is no. We spent many days reading and listening to interviews with the candidates, talking to people who have worked with them, and eventually reaching a decision as to which candidate we think would be the best governor for California at this time. It was a long process, a process we have followed for the 40 years we have been writing endorsements.

People can sincerely disagree. It is difficult in our current political environment to believe every opinion is a transactional event, but for us here at the Independent, our endorsements are only what they are — our researched and deeply considered opinion.

Thank you for reading the Independent and for asking us to clarify the process.

—Marianne Partridge, Editor in Chief, Santa Barbara Independent