Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Provide your input on e-bike, bicycle, and pedestrian safety around Dos Pueblos High School (DPHS). The City of Goleta, DPHS, and partner agencies are holding a Community Safety Training Workshop this Wednesday, May 27 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at DPHS in Room H30 (7266 Alameda Avenue, Goleta). Spanish interpretation will be provided and light snacks and refreshments will be served.

Whether you are a student, parent, neighbor, or commute through the area, we want to hear from you.

Why should you attend? Learn about some of the problem areas, discuss best safety practices, provide input on priorities and improvements, and share your concerns.

The workshop will include:

A presentation reviewing existing data collected including crash data and identified safety concerns

A hands-on walking and biking safety assessment of the area

Questions and input from attendees

Additional partner agencies include Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) in collaboration with California Walks and UC Berkeley Safe TREC.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

For more information, contact vy@calwalks.org or 631-268-8528.

We hope to see you there.