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SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and our county fire partner agencies, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District, Montecito Fire District, Santa Barbara City Fire Department , Lompoc Fire Department, Santa Maria Fire Department, and the Guadalupe Fire Department, announce the start of the 2026 High Fire Season for all areas of Santa Barbara County, effective May 25, 2026.

With the onset of High Fire Season, SBC Fire will suspend all burn permits issued for residential burning and hazard reduction. Simultaneously, the agencies will increase the deployment of resources to respond to vegetation fires as needed throughout the county.

During the High Fire Season, it is critical for residents, workers, and visitors to exercise increased caution and prioritize fire safety at all times. Santa Barbara County fire agencies emphasize the following key public safety measures:

Human-Caused Fires, Fire prevention is everyone’s responsibility.

The majority of wildfires are preventable and are often caused by everyday activities. During High Fire Season, everyone must use extreme caution when operating equipment or engaging in activities that could spark a fire.

Note: many fires start near roadways.

· Avoid mowing, welding, grinding, or using power equipment during peak heat or windy conditions; ensure proper clearance, keep water and fire extinguishing tools nearby, and follow all safety guidelines.

· Never park vehicles on dry grass, as hot exhaust systems can ignite vegetation.

· Ensure you are not dragging chains when towing trailers.

· ALL fireworks pose a significant fire safety risk.

Vegetation Management: Create Defensible Space

Property owners are urged to maintain defensible space by creating three key zones around homes and structures:

· Zone 0 (0–5 feet): Remove all combustible materials—leaves, mulch, wood piles, and other fuels—immediately around the home. Use non-combustible landscaping materials in this area when possible.

· Zone 1 (5–30 feet): Keep grass mowed to 4 inches or less, remove dead plants and vegetation, and maintain space between trees and shrubs.

· Zone 2 (30–100 feet): Thin or remove excess vegetation, prune tree limbs up 6–10 feet from the ground, and reduce plant density to slow fire spread.

· Access Zones: Maintain vegetation clearance along driveways and private roads to ensure safe access for emergency vehicles. Trim overhanging branches to at least 13.5 feet above roadways and maintain at least 10 feet of horizontal clearance.

Maintaining these zones not only increases survivability during a wildfire but also improves firefighter safety and access.

Home Hardening: Strengthen Your Structure

Flying embers can destroy homes up to a mile from the actual fire. Making small upgrades can significantly reduce your home’s risk:

· Install metal mesh screens (1/8-inch) on attic and crawl space vents

· Replace wood shake roofs with Class A fire-rated roofing

· Cover chimneys with spark arresters

· Use dual-pane, tempered glass windows

· Remove combustible fencing connected to structures

Prepare and Act Early

Register for Emergency Alerts: https://www.readysbc.org/

Ready, Set, Go is a three-step program helps residents understand what to do before, during, and after wildfire threats:

· Ready: Prepare your home and property before fire season by creating defensible space, hardening your home, and assembling an emergency kit.

· Set: Stay alert, know your evacuation zone, and be prepared to evacuate quickly if wildfire conditions worsen.

· Go: Evacuate early when told—don’t wait until the last minute. If you feel unsafe or conditions worsen, leave immediately. Never wait for official orders—early evacuation keeps you safe and allows firefighters to operate without added rescue risks.

More information is available in English and Spanish at: https://sbcfire.com/ready-set-go