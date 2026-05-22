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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Travelers on northbound Highway 101 north of Buellton at the Highway 154 Interchange will be reduced to one-lane as construction crews perform emergency road work.

Beginning Tuesday, May 26, through Friday, May 29, the northbound #2 (right lane) at the interchange will be closed around the clock, resulting in a reduction to a single lane. The on ramp to Highway 101 from Highway 154 will remain open.

Travelers are advised to plan accordingly and anticipate possible delays of up to 10 minutes.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/