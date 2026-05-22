Most people don’t know how important the office of Clerk-Recorder-Assessor is. We vote for that person because they oversee our records, property taxes, and perhaps most importantly, our elections.

That’s why we need someone who shows up and knows the work. That person is Melinda Greene.

Melinda has been the Chief Deputy Clerk-Recorder-Assessor for 12 years, so she knows all aspects of the department. She’s very proactive about ensuring that we are protected from fraud in every area that she oversees. She’s gone the extra mile to get certified in all the areas covered by the job, and keeps up with the latest developments in the field.

By contrast, the incumbent, Joe Holland, hasn’t been in the office in more than 18 months. When asked to present to the Board of Supervisors about election safety, he was a no-show, sending his deputy. He was first elected in 2002 — that’s 24 years ago. Whether it’s burnout or arrogance, he’s clearly not interested in doing the job we elected him to do.

Melinda offers the perfect balance of expertise and freshness. She will hit the ground running, with energy and commitment.

Please vote Melinda Greene for Clerk-Recorder-Assessor.