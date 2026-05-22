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LOS OLIVOS, Calif. — The Los Olivos Community Services District (LOCSD) invites property owners and community members to attend an important Community Workshop. The District wants to update the community and get feedback as it considers final wastewater collection elements.

The workshop will take place:

Wednesday, June 3, 2026, 6:00 p.m.

The Grange Hall

2374 Alamo Pintado Road, Los Olivos

The meeting will also be broadcast via Zoom; see losolivoscsd.com for details.

The June 3 workshop will help inform the Board’s selection of a wastewater collection approach before advancement to the next stage of engineering design.

The workshop will provide property owners and residents with updated information regarding the District’s proposed wastewater collection and conveyance approach, including estimated project costs and remaining collection system options currently under consideration. Community input from the workshop is expected to help inform the Board’s final collection decision and serve as a foundation for the anticipated Proposition 218 property-owner vote currently targeted for early 2027.

“This workshop represents an important step in a process that has involved years of engineering work, technical analysis, and community input,” said Guy Savage, General Manager of the Los Olivos Community Services District. “We are now nearing a final decision regarding wastewater collection, and community feedback remains an important part of that process.”

Topics expected to be discussed include:

· Potential wastewater collection solutions under consideration

· Estimated project and long-term lifecycle costs

· Conveyance to the City of Solvang for treatment

· Community priorities and feedback

· Next steps toward final design and the property owner (Proposition 218) vote

The District has conducted multiple public workshops and technical studies over the past several years while evaluating wastewater collection, treatment, and conveyance options for Los Olivos.

The Board is expected to determine a preferred collection approach following the workshop and authorize advancement to the next phase of project design.

The District encourages interested community members to attend and participate in the discussion.

The District is exploring these options to address groundwater quality concerns, septic system limitations, and ongoing state requirements related to wastewater management in the Special Problems Area.

To receive future notifications regarding meetings and other District activities, property owners and community members may join the mailing list by emailing losolivoscsd@gmail.com. For additional information contact losolivoscsd@gmail.com, (805) 500-4098, or losolivoscsd.com.