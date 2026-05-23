It is with great pleasure that we are able to endorse the re-election of the Honorable Thomas R. Adams, Jr. in the upcoming Santa Barbara County election. His retention on the bench, which we believe is critical to maintaining the excellence of the Santa Barbara bench, would be a reflection of his many fine qualities.

Judge Adams has served with distinction for more than the 40 years on the Superior Court bench, in multiple divisions of the court. He has proven to be an innovator, beginning with staring California’s very first “Teen Court Program” and creating the “Children in the Middle” program to help parents reduce conflict and learn co-parenting skills to shield their children from the trauma of divorce or custody disputes.

He has at all times exemplified courtesy, impartiality, and professionalism, also drawing on his many years prior to being a judge, when he was in private practice. For all of these reasons, we strongly support Judge Adams’s continued service and we unequivocally endorse his re-election to the Santa Barbara County Superior Court. We urge the voters of Santa Barbara County to retain this valuable judicial resource, so that Judge Adams continues to serve the citizens of this county with distinction.