America’s rich history shines for its 250th birthday on July 4. Events and holidays, like Memorial Day, prepare us. For instance, the Stars, Stripes, and Santa Barbara concert will be on July 1.

When 16 in 1992, my life changed when a drunken driver hit me. Freedom and driving laws are linked to ensure public safety.

In 2024, California made 1,336 DUI arrests during their Fourth of July law enforcement period. They made 1,311 DUI arrests during the same period in 2025.

Sober driving protects everyone’s freedom. There is no legal “freedom” to drive drunk. Don’t enjoy America’s 250th birthday behind bars, in the hospital, or dead.

If you see someone driving erratic on any road, like Highway 1, notify law enforcement immediately. They will stop that driver. Thank You.

Follow laws to stay true to the country we call home.