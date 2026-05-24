UC Santa Barbara Baseball Eliminated from Big West Tournament, Awaits NCAA Tournament Selection

After falling 7-0 to UC San Diego on Saturday afternoon, the UC Santa Barbara baseball team was eliminated from the Big West Championships and will now await its NCAA Tournament fate.

With an RPI of 39 and an overall record of 38-18, the Gauchos should comfortably receive an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament field. D1Baseball and Baseball America projected the Gauchos to be selected for the NCAA Tournament “no matter what” entering Saturday’s action.

However, without the automatic bid that goes to the winner of the Big West Tournament, nothing is guaranteed. The NCAA Selection Show is set to begin on Monday, May 25, at 9 a.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2.