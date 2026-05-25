Gauchos Selected as No. 2 Seed in Austin Regional for NCAA Tournament

The UC Santa Barbara baseball team earned an at-large bid to the 2026 NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament for the 16th time in program history on Monday.

UCSB (38-18) was selected as the No. 2 seed in the Austin Regional and will face Tarleton State (37-19) in its opening game on Friday. Regional host Texas, the tournament’s No. 6 national seed, will play Holy Cross in the other matchup of the Austin Regional.

The Gauchos finished the regular season with a 37-16 record and shared the Big West Conference regular-season title after winning 10 of their final 11 conference games. Although UC Santa Barbara did not win the conference tournament, the Gauchos posted a strong winning percentage and secured key non-conference victories to strengthen their tournament résumé.

Pitching has been a key factor in the Gauchos’ success. The staff ranks among the national leaders in earned run average, WHIP, and hits allowed per nine innings. Leading the rotation is pitcher Jackson Flora, a semifinalist for both the Golden Spikes Award and the Dick Howser Trophy. Flora entered the tournament with a 1.05 ERA — the lowest among qualified Division I pitchers — along with 124 strikeouts and two complete-game shutouts this season.

Friday’s game will mark the first meeting between UC Santa Barbara and Tarleton State, as well as the Gauchos’ first appearance in the Austin Regional. The program’s only previous NCAA regional hosted by a Southeastern Conference team came in 2016 at the Nashville Regional, which UCSB won on its way to the program’s first College World Series appearance.