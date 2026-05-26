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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA — Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) proudly announces the official ribbon cutting and reopening of its fully remodeled and modernized facility at 2219 Bath Street, marking a major milestone in the organization’s century-long legacy of advancing diabetes research, education, and clinical care. The event celebrates SDRI’s return home following a transformative renovation that positions the institute for its next era of innovation.

The renovation is a central achievement of SDRI’s Innovative Research, Inspiring Hope campaign — a time sensitive initiative to modernize facilities, strengthen the care environment, and accelerate breakthroughs in diabetes science. With construction now complete, SDRI is poised to attract top-tier scientists, expand clinical research capacity, and build upon more than 100 years of landmark discoveries. This work directly supports SDRI’s mission to improve the lives of people impacted by diabetes through world-class research and compassionate care, a mission reflected in the campaign’s vision. SDRI also extends its deepest gratitude to the leadership donors whose generosity helped make this transformation possible, including Betty D. Zaninovich, Thomas and Nancy S. Crawford, The Ogle Family, The Paskin Family, and the Radaz Family.

“Returning to our Bath Street home represents far more than a building reopening,” said Dr. Andrew Rhinehart, CEO and Chief Scientific and Medical Officer of SDRI. “It marks the beginning of a new chapter — one where our researchers, clinicians, and community partners can work together in a space designed for discovery, innovation, and impact.”

The upgraded facility provides a significantly expanded footprint, allowing SDRI to accommodate more staff, enhance collaboration, and create dedicated spaces for education and community programming. The redesigned clinical areas support more comprehensive and coordinated patient care, including adult, pediatric, and pregnancy diabetes clinics, enabling SDRI to serve a growing number of individuals across the lifespan. Expanded space for diabetes education and training enhances the institute’s ability to deliver hands-on learning and support for patients and families, while a more welcoming environment improves the experience for those receiving care. Together, these improvements strengthen SDRI’s ability to deliver high-quality clinical services, expand access to education, and improve health outcomes for the communities it serves.

SDRI’s Board of Trustees recently gathered for a ribbon cutting celebration marking the institute’s return to 2219 Bath Street and the beginning of a new era of research excellence. The broader community will be welcomed for guided tours of the modernized facility in the coming weeks.

For more information about SDRI or the Innovative Research, Inspiring Hope campaign, please contact Kara Hornbuckle, Vice President of Development and Public Affairs, at khornbuckle@sansum.org or 805-722-5603.

About Sansum Diabetes Research Institute

Founded by visionary physician William Sansum, MD, in 1944, Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) remains at the forefront of groundbreaking research, education, and clinical care dedicated to improving the lives of people impacted by diabetes. SDRI’s team of researchers, clinicians, educators, and supporters works to advance understanding of diabetes while developing innovative therapies that enhance quality of life for individuals living with all forms of the disease. From clinical trials to novel treatment approaches, SDRI’s mission is to empower individuals with diabetes to lead healthier, happier lives. Learn more at sansum.org.