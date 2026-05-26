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After fourteen (14) years of informing Carpinterians about how to help prevent suicide and providing resources, HopeNet of Carpinteria is stepping back from many of our activities. Due to the lack of younger board members it is difficult to continue with the demands of meeting all our goals. Our yearly Candlelight Vigil and Mental Health Faire, contributing to Light Up Green for Mental Health Awareness Month and collaborating with the City, County and the school district will be suspended.

Our wallet-size cards that provide information about how to recognize the signs of suicide, what can be done to help and who to contact for mental health resources will be distributed through another mental health organization. We will continue to announce the national 988 Crisis Line along with other mental health announcements at city council meetings. In addition, we will continue to offer presentations to local groups, if requested, and generally advocate for mental health and suicide prevention.

The support of the City of Carpinteria, County of Santa Barbara, CUSD, County Behavioral Wellness, Mental Wellness Center, YouthWell, Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center, Carpinteria Children’s Project and many other local and County organizations and individuals has been vital to our suicide prevention efforts and we sincerely appreciate their contributions and support. The need for suicide awareness and prevention is always needed and members of our board will continue to contribute as much as possible.