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Credit: Courtesy

VENTURA, Calif. – A man was arrested for multiple felonies after being stopped in a reported stolen vehicle, then found in possession of an illegal gun and narcotics.

Santa Barbara resident Mateo Defallaziliotto, 21 years, was arrested after a Ventura Police Department patrol officer observed him driving a reported stolen vehicle. After safely taking the suspect into custody, officers found that the suspect was in possession of a loaded and unserialized “ghost gun.” Officers also found the suspect in possession of methamphetamine.

Defallaziliotto is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. Defallaziliotto was ultimately booked for multiple firearm and drug-related crimes as well as for driving the stolen vehicle.

Ventura Police Department officers are committed to serving the community, and investigations like this are just one of the many efforts to keep the community as safe as possible.