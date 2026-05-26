Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber Launches Partnership with BEAM: Business Empowerment and Mentorship

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The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the launch of BEAM – Business Empowerment and Mentorship, a local mentoring organization operating in partnership with and supported by the Chamber.

BEAM is designed to help entrepreneurs and small business owners start, grow, and build sustainable businesses by connecting them with experienced business leaders who provide practical, real-world guidance. BEAM’s mission is simple: to help businesses become profitable and create jobs that strengthen the South Coast economy.

Created to serve the specific needs of local entrepreneurs, BEAM evolved from a long-standing national mentoring framework and now operates independently with a local-first focus. This structure allows for greater flexibility, stronger community alignment, and deeper regional impact.

Kristen Miller, President & CEO of the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, expressed her enthusiasm stating, “We are thrilled to partner in launching BEAM and investing in local small businesses,” said Miller. “By pairing entrepreneurs with the right mentors to help fill gaps in their business strategy and operations, we are positioning them to thrive.” She added, “When businesses thrive, they create jobs, and that benefits the entire region.”

Together, the Chamber and BEAM are building a locally rooted business mentorship program combining the Chamber’s trusted network with BEAM’s team of accomplished mentors representing a range of industries and areas of expertise. The shared vision is to build long-term, trusted relationships with clients while keeping leadership and decision-making local.

The common interest from this partnership is to strengthen the entrepreneurial pipeline across the South Coast, supporting businesses from startup through growth and contributing to long-term economic resilience.

Through the joint partnership, mentees will have access to readily available resources to streamline the process of establishing a local business within the region. Volunteer mentors will also work directly with business owners and entrepreneurs to devise client-specific strategies, help them navigate operation challenges, and allow them to move forward with confidence.

“It’s my privilege to introduce BEAM – Business Empowerment and Mentorship,” said Tom Phillips of BEAM Santa Barbara. “All BEAM mentoring is free, confidential, and non-judgmental. The Chamber’s leadership has shown real faith in our group and in what we’re building together. Their support has helped establish BEAM as a collaborative organization focused on measurable outcomes for local businesses.”

BEAM’s volunteer mentors bring decades of experience as founders, executives, and operators. Mentors work directly with business owners to clarify strategy, navigate challenges, and move forward with confidence. The program emphasizes practical guidance, accountability, and sustained progress.

By aligning experienced mentors, local resources, and Chamber leadership, BEAM is creating a durable support system for entrepreneurs — one designed to strengthen businesses, create jobs, and contribute to long-term economic resilience across the South Coast.

To learn more, visit BEAMSB.com or contact Tom Phillips at tom@beamsb.com.

About BEAM Santa Barbara

BEAM – Business Empowerment and Mentorship, is a business support program in partnership with the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. BEAM remains firmly committed to its core principles: free mentoring, confidentiality, local leadership, and measurable impact. BEAMs volunteer mentors bring a wealth of experience and shared commitment to fostering strong community connections and creating direct impact at the local level through their service. To learn more, visit beamsb.com .

About Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is a regional business organization with the mission to help South Coast businesses, residents, and visitors thrive. Through leadership and collaboration, the Chamber is the principal economic development entity advocating for the business community. We engage with businesses, elected officials, and regional partners in proactive business initiatives that foster the South Coast’s unique business environment and create opportunities for our communities. The Chamber is proud to represent local business members who create 75,000 jobs on the South Coast! To learn more, visit sbscchamber.com.