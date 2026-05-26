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SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 20, 2026 — The Victor and Susan Schaff Family Foundation has awarded a $10,000 grant to support the California Native Plant Landscaper Certification Program at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, a hybrid training course for landscape professionals that advances sustainable landscaping practices and native habitat conservation in the region.

The program equips participants with essential skills in native plant identification, ecological landscaping, irrigation, pruning, and sustainable garden management. Students complete a combination of online coursework and hands-on field sessions, earning a California Native Plant Landscaper Certificate upon completion. “Our community increasingly needs landscaping that conserves water, supports biodiversity, and promotes ecological health,” said Victor Schaff. “Supporting programs that train professionals to use native plants is an important way we can help protect local ecosystems while encouraging more climate-resilient land stewardship– a win-win for us all.”

Taught by native plant experts, the program combines practical field experience with technical training, enabling graduates to enhance their services and play a direct role in expanding sustainable land management practices throughout Santa Barbara County.

“Landscaping with native plants is not just aesthetically beautiful — it’s essential for healthy ecosystems,” said Dr. Steve Windhager, Ph.D., executive director at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. “Through our California Native Plant Landscaper Certification program, we’re helping build a network of professionals ready to support the transition to more sustainable landscapes in our community.”

Individuals interested in enrolling in the Landscaper Certification Program or learning more about it may visit the Garden’s online course page or contact the education department directly; registration details, schedules, and pricing are available on the Garden’s website.

About Santa Barbara Botanic Garden: As the first botanic garden in the nation to focus exclusively on native plants, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden celebrates 100 years of conservation leadership and work to better understand the relationship between plants and people. Founded in 1926, the Garden’s team of scientists, educators, and horticulturists remain committed to the spirit of its founders—to conserve native plants and habitats so they continue to support life on the planet and can be enjoyed for generations to come. Visit SBBotanicGarden.org.