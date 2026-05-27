California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Announces More Than 5.4 Million California Voters Signed Up to Track Their Ballot

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Sacramento, Calif. – California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., announced today that more than 5.4 million California voters have signed up to track their ballot.

“Where’s My Ballot?” gives voters automatic updates when their ballot is mailed, received, and counted—delivering transparency and peace of mind.

“Ballot tracking is about trust, transparency, and convenience,” said Secretary Weber.

Voters who sign up for “Where’s My Ballot?” receive automatic updates when their county elections office:

1. Mails the voter’s ballot.

2. Receives the voter’s ballot.

3. Counts the voter’s ballot.

4. Has any issues with the voter’s ballot.

Voters who sign up for “Where’s My Ballot?” also receive communications from their county elections office about important election deadlines and critical updates such as polling place changes.

VIDEO: “Where’s My Ballot?” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VC4kTQMshH8

Important Dates

A complete list of drop box locations can be found on the Secretary of State’s Early Voting and Vote-by-Mail Ballot Drop-off Locations webpage at caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov.

Vote centers opened for early in-person voting in 30 California counties on May 23, 2026.

Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by June 9, 2026. If you mail your ballot, we recommend that you mail it early. In some locations, mail may not be postmarked by the United States Postal Service until the following day, and some postal locations do not transport mail on the date it is postmarked. If you do mail your ballot, it is recommended that you obtain a manual postmark from a postal employee inside your local United States Post Office and that you mail the ballot in advance of Election Day, June 2, 2026.

Voters who are unsure of their voter registration status can quickly check it online at: voterstatus.sos.ca.gov and they can find information about “Same Day” or “conditional” voter registration here https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration/same-day-reg.

Information about county elections offices can be found at sos.ca.gov/county-elections-offices.

Upcoming California key dates and deadlines for the June 2, 2026, Primary Election can be found at: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/primary-election-june-2-2026/key-dates-and-deadlines.

A full California Complete June 2, 2026, Primary Election Calendar is available at https://elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/statewide-elections/2026-primary/primary-election-calendar.pdf.