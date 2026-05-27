California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Reminds Voters that State Law Allows Time Off to Vote on Election Day

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Sacramento, Calif. – With the June 2, 2026, Primary Election quickly approaching, California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., reminds voters that California law allows up to two hours off work to vote if someone is unable to do so during non-work hours.

“California makes voting accessible for all eligible voters,” Secretary Weber said. “No matter how busy your work schedule is, you have the right as a voter to cast your ballot on June 2. State law gives voters the right to take up to two hours off work to go cast their ballot without a loss of pay.”

California Elections Code section 14000 allows workers up to two hours off, without a loss of pay, to vote if they do not have enough time to do so in their non-work hours. The law requires workers to notify their employers two working days before the election if they need to take time off to vote.

Polling places are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

California voters have the option to return their voted ballot via drop box, at a polling location, or via mail. Voters can research their options at Early Voting | California Secretary of State.

Also, every California employer is required to post, in a visible location, a notice informing employees of their rights at least 10 days before an election. The Secretary of State’s office offers these free, print-ready notices in 10 languages at: http://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/time-vote-notices/

Upcoming California key dates and deadlines for the June 2, 2026, Primary Election can be found at https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/primary-election-june-2-2026/key-dates-and-deadlines.

A full California Complete June 2, 2026, Primary Election Calendar is available at https://elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/statewide-elections/2026-primary/primary-election-calendar.pdf.