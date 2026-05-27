am a resident of Santa Barbara and would like to inform you that I am running for the Office of Governor as a write-in candidate in the June 2 primary.

My top priorities will be tax reform and streamlining the government to make California a more affordable place to live without compromising on quality of life. A further focus will be Education and Criminal Justice Reform as these two go together to ensure an educated work force, and keep people out of prison.

An absolute necessity is health care reform toward a single payer with a mix of public and private insurance to counter the astronomical costs of our healthcare system and the fall outs from virtually non-existent mental health care.

You can find me at http://www.dirklanger.com.